TV actress Shrenu Parikh to debut in Bollywood

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
08 Apr 2017 03:59 PM

Television actress Shrenu Parikh, who gained popularity from serials like "Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?...Ek Baar Phir" and "Dil Bole Oberoi", is making her Bollywood debut with the film "Thodi Thodi Si Manmaaniyan."

She plays a character named Neha in the film.

Talking about it, Shrenu said in a statement: "Neha cannot see anything happening wrong in the society. Her family is from a very humble background and she is the only one in her family who is contributing financially."

A teaser of the film is already out.

"I am very happy with this phase, as the year has been good so far," Shrenu added.

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Satish Kumar and Rohandeep Singh, the film will release on May 12.

(Source: IANS)

