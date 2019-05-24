News

TV celebs congratulate PM Narendra Modi on his victory

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 May 2019 07:51 PM

MUMBAI:It seems like there is a Modi wave all over! It's not just the BJP party who are celebrating Narendra Modi's victory.

Many Bollywood and TV actors and others from the fraternity are congratulating him on his victory.

Take a look at these tweets of TV celebs congratulating PM Narendra Modi on his win.

