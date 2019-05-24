TV celebs congratulate PM Narendra Modi on his victory

MUMBAI:It seems like there is a Modi wave all over! It's not just the BJP party who are celebrating Narendra Modi's victory.
Many Bollywood and TV actors and others from the fraternity are congratulating him on his victory.
Take a look at these tweets of TV celebs congratulating PM Narendra Modi on his win.
Heartiest congratulations hon PM shri @narendramodi ji for the historical win ur people chose what is right for them , looking forward to a brighter india, under your guidance #ElectionResults2019 #IndiaShining #jaihind— Sharad Kelkar (@SharadK7) May 23, 2019
Lo bhai phir acche din aa Gaye.congratulations @narendramodi https://t.co/hi0Jpjw4Ek 5 years India will and has to rock.Your leadership will make that happen.Jai hind.— Arjun Bijlani (@Thearjunbijlani) May 23, 2019
Chalo bhai @ErosNow par bhi aa gaya in all languages aur desh mein bhi in all languages pretty much #Modi #ModiAaGaya @narendramodi @PMOIndia @BJP4India @umeshkshukla @sethimanav @RidhimaLulla #ashishasmodi— ashish sharma (@ashish30sharma) May 23, 2019
Congrats to our honorable PRIME MINISTER :) our uniter in chief! India is now united in decision pic.twitter.com/3qIzNeZiHE— Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) May 23, 2019
Dear Citzens of #India these are the results of #IndiaElections2019 may we all Respect them.— Raj Singh Arora (@rajsingharora26) May 23, 2019
Many Congratulations @narendramodi & @BJP4India here is to a stronger & brighter future for all of India
& as a #NarendraModi Supporter dear @INCIndia time to let go of Dynasty ! pic.twitter.com/PWKPCns12y
Many Many Congratulations for the massive victory Shree @narendramodi ji #ModiReturns #ProudIndian #2019LokSabhaElections https://t.co/JTveONpIBK— Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) May 23, 2019
There were only two religions that voted in 2019 #Indians and #intellectuals (pseudo ofcourse ) and jeet #bharatmata ki hui ️ @narendramodi phir se swaagat hai aapka #NaMoForNewIndia @BJP4India @ashokepandit @RitumoudgilRitu @smritiirani— Rupali Ganguli (@TheRupali) May 23, 2019
Congratulations to @BJP4India on another historical win.— Shruti Seth (@SethShruti) May 23, 2019
May they take our great nation to new heights. Wishing PM Shri @narendramodi and his ministers much success for the next 5 years. Good luck all.
Jai Hind!
