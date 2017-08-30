Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya (Balaji Telefilms) has come up with a lot of twists and turns in their previously aired episodes and now the show is all set to entertain its viewers with its Jai Ganesh Deva special episode.

Dance, music and revelry are an integral part of Indian festivities and it is needless to say that because the makers have planned a grand celebration in their show, they have invited popular TV actors to do the boogie woogie on some popular Bollywood numbers on the show.

In the show, the Luthras will invite the stars to their house to seek Bappa’s blessings. The Ganesh special will have the Kumkum Bhagya cast joining the celebrations.

According to our sources, actors who will shake a leg in the show are Gauahar Khan, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Vivek Dahiya, Ravi Dubey, Divyanka Tripathi, Dipika Kakar, Arjun Bijlani and young actors Faisal Khan and Siddharth Nigam.

Alongwith them Kundali Bhagya actors, Zee TV’s Aisi Deewangi leads Pranav Misshra - Jyoti Sharma, Jeet Gayi Toh Piya More couples Krrip Suri - Yesha Rughani andPiyaa Albela duo Akshay Mhatre - Sheen Dass will dance on the famous songs.

The Ganpati special will also feature the evergreen Bollywood star Jeetendra who will perform the Maha-aarti. The Judwaa 2 actors will also feature in the episode to promote their film.

The Jai Ganesh Deva special episode will air on 3 August at 5.30pm.

Take a look at a few of the pictures from the celebrations!

A post shared by Shraddha Arya (@sarya12) on Aug 25, 2017 at 9:01pm PDT

A post shared by Anjum Fakih (@nzoomfakih) on Aug 28, 2017 at 5:13am PDT

A post shared by Anjum Fakih (@nzoomfakih) on Aug 27, 2017 at 11:50pm PDT

A post shared by Anjum Fakih (@nzoomfakih) on Aug 27, 2017 at 3:07am PDT

A post shared by Manit Joura (@manitjoura) on Aug 27, 2017 at 6:34am PDT

A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on Aug 28, 2017 at 6:31pm PDT

A post shared by Ravi Dubey (@ravidubey2312) on Aug 28, 2017 at 2:36am PDT

A post shared by Vivek Dahiya (@vivekdahiya) on Aug 29, 2017 at 1:30am PDT