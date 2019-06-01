TV has given me identity : Vaishnavi MacDonald

MUMBAI: Vaishnavi Macdonald who is a very renowned face in the television and movie industry has been in the showbiz for over a decade. She has proven her acting stint through her exceptional performances on screen. Currently she is seen in StarPlus’ Divya Drishti portraying the role of Rakshit Shergill’s doting mother, Mahima Shergill.

Vaishnavi Macdonald started her television career with Doordarshan’s 90’s hit Shaktimaan, and since then, has been a part of more than 40 TV shows and over 20 movies. Currently seen in Divya Drishti, she admits that television gave her a lot in life. She shares ,“Although TV is limited when it comes to offering variety of roles for actors, TV was the medium which has given me identity but at the same time slotted me as a mother. Though, I have no complaints as I have always got an opportunity to play meaty roles. It is better to go with the flow than try to go against it. I try to give as much variation in my roles as possible.” She further adds, “My character in Divya Drishti is quite distinctive than other the roles I play as the show has a supernatural element to it. Also, I am not playing that quintessential mother who is always crying, rather my character is strong, independent and is never reluctant of speaking her mind. On the other hand, she is a gentle, loving and a very doting mother who loves her son unconditionally and is strong enough to overcome any hurdle when it comes to protecting her only son Rakshit. As far as my career is concerned, I have been blessed with a good career and being on TV has been financially viable too.”

On the concluding note, she reveals that she is looking at films once again. She says in the recent past there were some really good films and that she hopes to bag some good roles too. We want to see her experiment with roles on the big screen and revive her filmy career once again.