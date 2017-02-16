&TV’s Gangaa and Santoshi Maa to have Mahasangam

&TV is soon going to beam a Mahasangam episode of two of its popular shows, namely Santoshi Maa (Rashmi Sharma Telefilms) and Gangaa (Sphere Origins).

For the uninitiated, Gangaa (Aditi Sharma) is believed to be dead after drowning in the river. However, thanks to Lady Luck, she was washed ashore. She is alive but has lost her memory. Now, the upcoming mahasangam twist will add more spice to the ongoing track.

Read on to know what the mahasangam episode has in store for the viewers –

Our source informs us that Santoshi will spot Gangaa while she will be on the lookout for Dhairya. She will be left surprised, as the popular notion would be that Gangaa is dead. Santoshi will ask Gangaa about her whereabouts but she will be all lost in her thoughts. Gangaa would not recognize Santoshi (they have met earlier). When Santoshi will ask Gangaa to call her husband Sagar (who she was earlier married to) but she will introduce Shiv (her current better half).

When we contacted Ratan Rajpoot, she said, “I am enjoying and it’s always fun to shoot with new cast and crew.”

How will Santoshi react to it and what will be her next course of action? The upcoming episode will unearth the answers.

