News

&TV’s Main Bhi Ardhangini gets its launch date

DhariniSanghavi's picture
By DhariniSanghavi
03 Jan 2019 03:59 PM

MUMBAI: Earlier in the day, we reported about actors Pratibha Goregaonkar and Diksha Dhami being roped in for &TV’s upcoming show Main Bhi Ardhangini produced by Essel Vision (Read herePratibha Goregaonkar and Diksha Dhami in Mai Bhi Ardhangini).

The show will star Avinash Sachdev, Anjali Priya, and Aditi Rawat in the lead roles. It will also feature actress Deepshika Nagpal in an important character.

According to our sources, Main Bhi Ardhangini will replace Nitin Goswami and Farnaz Shetty starrer Siddhivinayak.

The show will air its last episode on 18th January, and Main Bhi Ardhangini will launch on 21st January.

Farnaz confirmed the news of the show wrapping up.

Tags > &TV’s, Main Bhi Ardhangini, Pratibha Goregaonkar, Diksha Dhami, Avinash Sachdev, Anjali Priya, Aditi Rawat, Nitin Goswami, Farnaz Shetty, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

choices winner

Slideshow

Priyanka Chopra enjoying her vacation in...

Priyanka Chopra enjoying her vacation in Switzerland with her family
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Erica Fernandes
Erica Fernandes
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia
Paul Walker
Paul Walker
Karishma Kotak
Karishma Kotak
Shakti Arora
Shakti Arora
Karishma
Karishma Tanna
Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Aishwarya Rai
Aishwarya Rai
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan

poll

Do you think Dipika Kakar deserved to win Bigg Boss 12?

Dipika Kakar
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Erica looks best with?

Shaheer Sheikh, Parth Samthaan
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days