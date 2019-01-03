&TV’s Main Bhi Ardhangini gets its launch date

MUMBAI: Earlier in the day, we reported about actors Pratibha Goregaonkar and Diksha Dhami being roped in for &TV’s upcoming show Main Bhi Ardhangini produced by Essel Vision (Read here: Pratibha Goregaonkar and Diksha Dhami in Mai Bhi Ardhangini).

The show will star Avinash Sachdev, Anjali Priya, and Aditi Rawat in the lead roles. It will also feature actress Deepshika Nagpal in an important character.

According to our sources, Main Bhi Ardhangini will replace Nitin Goswami and Farnaz Shetty starrer Siddhivinayak.

The show will air its last episode on 18th January, and Main Bhi Ardhangini will launch on 21st January.

Farnaz confirmed the news of the show wrapping up.