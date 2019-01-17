TV writer Sharad Tripathi forays into Bollywood with Fraud Saiyaan

TV’s finest writer Sharad Tripathi, who is a well-known name in the industry for the kind of work he has done, has taken a big leap in his career.



Sharad has penned down Prakash Jha’s upcoming comedy film Fraud Saiyaan. The movie will feature noted actors Saurabh Shukla and Arshad Warsi in the lead roles and is set to hit the theatres tomorrow (18th January).



On bagging this big opportunity, Sharad shared, ‘Since I have knowledge of UP, Sourabh Shrivastav, who is the director of Fraud Saiyaan, had approached me to write the film. My very good friend Amal Donwaar and I did lot of research, wrote the script, and later presented it to Prakash Jha. Prakash sir and his daughter Disha really liked the script and gave a go ahead. The story of Fraud Saiyaan will appeal to the masses. It was fun and at the same time challenging to write for the film as it based on true events.’



Talking about the difference between the writing for a show and a film, Sharad averred, ‘Well, in television we have to have at least one major element in each episode to keep viewers glued to the show. While for films, we have to make sure that the content is realistic and entertaining. The script has to be engaging in a way that even after viewers leave the cinema, the impact is still there.’



Welcoming 2019 with a big bang, an excited Sharad shared his plans, stating, ‘I want to create a balance between TV and films. I often hear that a TV writer cannot write films, as they their thought and language are too “soupy.” Hence, I want to change that mindset and clear the myth that even TV writers can equally pen down films and web-series brilliantly. Also, I am happy that writers are now given due respect in the industry. 2018 has been a perfect example that a film’s success is dependent upon a good script. I would like to end the comment on a good note by saying writer ke acche din aagaye’ (smiles).



May sky be the limit for you, Sharad!