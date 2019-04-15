TVF Originals' Kota Factory to feature Ankur Tewari’s hit singles

The Viral Fever’s latest offering Kota Factory is all set to give an unabashed view into the lives of students preparing for IIT JEE in the coaching class capital of India. It will feature two beautiful songs, Yaaron and Mohobbat Zindabad, by none other than musician par excellence Ankur Tewari. While Yaaron is a song about friendship and forms the perfect foil for protagonist Vaibhav’s quest to survive his initial days as a Kota scholar trying to make friends and navigate studies, Mohobbat Zindabad is a peppy upbeat number that matches the heartbeats of young lovers experiencing the heady rush of puppy love.

Speaking about the songs musician Ankur said, 'I grew up on the campus of University of Roorkee that later became an IIT so I have a special affinity to the campus life. I started playing music in the music rooms of the IIT. Then, while I was studying hotel management, I stayed away from family, and I know how tough it can be – the hopes and dreams you carry with you and how hard you want to focus on making a future for yourself. But for all this, you need friends and love to support you and help you. I had written the songs Yaaron and Mohobbat Zindabad a while ago, but they were just the perfect fit for Kota Factory. I’m glad the makers are using these songs so beautifully and hope the viewers enjoy them as much!'

Directed by Raghav Subbu, the series will launch on 16th April 2019. Kota Factory stars (Mayur More), Jitendra Kumar (Jeetu), Ahsaas Channa (Shivani), Revathi Pillai (Vartika), Alam (Uday), and Ranjan Raj (Meena).



