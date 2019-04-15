News

TVF Originals' Kota Factory to feature Ankur Tewari’s hit singles

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
15 Apr 2019 02:34 PM

The Viral Fever’s latest offering Kota Factory is all set to give an unabashed view into the lives of students preparing for IIT JEE in the coaching class capital of India. It will feature two beautiful songs, Yaaron and Mohobbat Zindabad, by none other than musician par excellence Ankur Tewari. While Yaaron is a song about friendship and forms the perfect foil for protagonist Vaibhav’s quest to survive his initial days as a Kota scholar trying to make friends and navigate studies, Mohobbat Zindabad is a peppy upbeat number that matches the heartbeats of young lovers experiencing the heady rush of puppy love.

Speaking about the songs musician Ankur said, 'I grew up on the campus of University of Roorkee that later became an IIT so I have a special affinity to the campus life. I started playing music in the music rooms of the IIT. Then, while I was studying hotel management, I stayed away from family, and I know how tough it can be – the hopes and dreams you carry with you and how hard you want to focus on making a future for yourself. But for all this, you need friends and love to support you and help you. I had written the songs Yaaron and Mohobbat Zindabad a while ago, but they were just the perfect fit for Kota Factory. I’m glad the makers are using these songs so beautifully and hope the viewers enjoy them as much!'

Directed by Raghav Subbu, the series will launch on 16th April 2019. Kota Factory stars (Mayur More), Jitendra Kumar (Jeetu), Ahsaas Channa (Shivani), Revathi Pillai (Vartika), Alam (Uday), and Ranjan Raj (Meena).


Tags > TVF Originals, Kota Factory, Ankur Tewari, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Celebs at the launch of DPL (Dreamz Premier...

Celebs at the launch of DPL (Dreamz Premier League)
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Harshad Arora
Harshad Arora
Sanjeeda Sheikh
Sanjeeda Sheikh
Shaminn
Shaminn
Chhavi Mittal
Chhavi Mittal
Roop Durgapal
Roop Durgapal
Malaika Arora Khan
Malaika Arora Khan
Ankit Bathla
Ankit Bathla
Hrithik Roshan
Shaheer Sheikh
Shaheer Sheikh
Arjun Rampal
Arjun Rampal

past seven days