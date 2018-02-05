Home > Tv > Tv News
&TV's Vani Rani to go off-air

05 Feb 2018 12:58 PM

&tv’s Vani Rani (Esselvision) is all set to bid adieu to its viewers in the coming days.

Starring popular actress Tanvi Azmi in the lead role, the story depicts the tale of twin sisters Vani and Rani.

Even after having a good concept and ensemble cast, unfortunately, the daily soap couldn’t fetch good numbers for the channel. Hence, the channel has decided to pull the show off-air.

Our source informs us that the cast and crew have already been informed about the show going off air and they are expected to wrap up their shoot by 25 February and the last episode of the drama will be aired on 2 March.

An actor from this TV series, on the condition of anonymity, has confirmed the news with us.

