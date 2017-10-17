TellyChakkar exclusively reported about the gorgeous Karishma Kotak, playing the leading lady in Vikram Bhatt’s upcoming thriller Twisted 2. The first part featured Nia Sharma and Namit Khanna which garnered rave reviews for its bold content. The makers have now planned to extend the series with its next chapter.

TellyChakkar brings to you yet again, another exclusive scoop about the murder mystery.

Achint Kaur, who was rumoured to be getting locked inside the Bigg Boss house this year, will be a part of the series. Kaur who was last seen in Jamai Raja is one of the most versatile actresses of Indian television. Her character, DD Patel (the main antagonist turned into a protagonist), garnered her much acclaim.

Apart from Kaur, who made her debut with Zee TV’s highly popular, Banegi Apni Baat, the makers have also cast another big name from the TV fraternity. Saurabh Dubey has been cast to play a pivotal role in the second installment. Not much is known about his character. Dubey has been known for the portrayal of Jawaharlal Nehru in Pradhanmantri and The Legend of Bhagat Singh (2002, film). This will be Dubey’s debut on the digital platform.

TV actor, Tia Bajpai who was also part of the first installment, will be reprising her role in the sequel as well. The 28 year old actor was part of many Vikram Bhatt’s venture prior to this as well, like Haunted 3D, 1990 Evil Returns. In Twisted, she played a cop and in the follow-up series as well she’ll be playing the same character. Tia and Rrahul Raj are the only two actors who’ll be repeated by the makers.

We buzzed Achint to know more about the development. She shared, “yes, I’m doing the show however I don’t have much idea about my character.” Saurabh Dubey also confirmed his presence in the project.

The 13 episode crime drama is tentatively slated to release by the month of December.