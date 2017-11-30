Ulka Gupta to play the lead for Enterr10's next; Gulshan Pandey roped in

TellyChakkar has been breaking news from the television industry for more than a decade now. Where prominent GECs get a lot of mileage, we make sure not to miss out on the smaller players as well.

Therefore, we bring to you an update from the channel Enterr 10. It is all set to add a new show to its existing line up.

Actress Ulka Gupta of Jhansi Ki Rani fame has been roped in to play the lead.

The actress who has also been part of Shaktipeeth Ke Bhairav will now be seen in a whole new avatar in the series.

Gulshan Pandey who has been seen in many Bollywood films and whose most prominent stint was in Crime Patrol will also be seen playing an important part.

This drama series is being produced by Smart Creations and the shoot for the same will commence from 1 December.

