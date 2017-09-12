Shashi Sumeer Productions’ popular daily Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji that airs on Star Plus, has always been treating the audience with some exciting tracks.

Ever since the daily has begun, the viewers have seen various shades of Kanak (Rhea Sharma) and Uma’s (Avinesh Rekhi) relationship.

Misunderstandings happen and sometimes bring out a lot of chaos but its always turns out to be a fun watch for the audience. Loyal viewers of the series will soon be witnessing an exciting track ahead revolving around Kanak and Uma.

Our source informs us that, little Shiv will don the attire of lord Hanuman and create a happy atmosphere in the house. Shiv’s act will remind Kanak of Salman Khan's portrayal of Bajrangi in the film Bajrangi Bhaijan. She will express her desire to see her Bajrangi (Salman Khan) but Uma will get confused. He will think she wants to meet Bajrang Bali (Lord Hanuman).

He will strongly believe that Kanak wishes to visit lord Hanuman’s temple to seek blessings while Kanak would actually want to watch the movie.

Movie or temple; where would Kanak go?

We are sure that this confusion will make the plot an interesting watch for the viewers.

