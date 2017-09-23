The ongoing episodes of Shashi Sumeet Productions' popular daily Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji, conveys a strong message to the society about the gender equality.

TellyChakkar.com had already reported that that how Kanak (Rhea Sharma) will be taking a stand for Suman (Mazel Vyas) when Uma (Avinesh Rekhi) won't agree for Suman's higher education.

There's a lot to unfold in the upcoming episodes of the series that airs on Star Plus but on a happy note.

Our source informs us, "In the upcoming episodes of the show, Kanak will finally manage to convince Uma with her knowledge. Uma will realise his mistake and apologize to Kanak. He will finally allow Suman to go for higher studies. Uma will take Suman for her exams."

Woah! Finally Kanak's efforts will turn out to be fruitful.

