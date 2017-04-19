Umang Jain approached for SAB TV’s Sajan Re Fir Jhoot Mat Bolo

One of the cult shows on Indian television, Sajan Re Jhoot Mat Bolo, will soon be back on the small screen.

Produced by Optimystix, the comedy drama featured Sumeet Raghvan and Mugdha Chaphekar as the main leads.

The new season, to be titled Sajan Re Fir Jhoot Mat Bolo will star Hussain Kuwajerwala, as reported by the media. He will be making his fiction comeback after a gap of eight long years.

Tellychakkar.com has now learnt that Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Umang Jain, who was last seen in SAB TV’s Khatmal E Ishq, has been approached to play the female protagonist.

The channel and production house are in talks with Umang and things are yet to get finalized. However, we have also heard that makers are simultaneously looking out for other options as well.

When we contacted Umang, she shared, “I haven’t been approached yet. At the moment I am busy doing my Gujarati film.”

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!