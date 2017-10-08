The first week inside Bigg Boss 11 has finally come to an end. It was unexpected and eventful like never happened in the past ten seasons.

It was all appalling, shocking and revealing at the same time.

From Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shinde’s fight to Zubair Khan dirty language in front of the housemates and his outlandish tantrums and what not, the first week of season 11 has witnessed almost everything.

Nevertheless, all the action and drama kept viewers hooked to their television screens. But all these things have not impressed the host of the show Salman Khan.

As we saw in the last episode of Bigg Boss 11 weekend ka vaar, Salman gave his piece of mind to the housemates.

Salman Khan was seen in an angry mood like never before. For the first time ever in the history of Bigg Boss, contestants have piqued the superstar host to the extent that he even kicked out Priyank Sharma out of the house for being physical with Akash Dadlani. He even lashed out at Vikas Gupta and Arshi Khan for their violent behavior.

The Dabangg actor did not spare Zubair Khan as well. Salman lashed out at Zubair for throwing his unnecessary tantrums and threatening housemates.

TellyChakkar.com exclusively revealed, this did not go well with Zubair and post the episode and he took it to heart and thereafter, in frustration, he consumed some pills, which made Bigg Boss makers rush him to the hospital.

Meanwhile we are sure you have not forgotten that there were contestants voted to be eliminated. And they were Shilpa Shinde, Arshi Khan, Zubair Khan, Jyoti Kumari and Bandgi Kalra.

However, TellyChakkar.com had earlier revealed that Shilpa Shinde and Arshi Khan need not be scared of elimination and that they were perfectly safe.

But, since the suicide fiasco that took place after Salman Khan lashed out at Zubair for his outrageously insolent behaviour, who out of frustration consumed pills and was taken to the hospital, the makers were extremely upset with him.

There were conjectures about Zubair being unfit to stay in the Bigg Boss house. Earlier his fake identity had been revealed and it was out in the open that he is in no way related to the underworld or Haseena Parker for that matter.

All the lies and pathetic histrionics of the erstwhile Ice candy wala was enough to exasperate the makers of Bigg Boss, to top it all, he had also received the lowest votes amongst all the other voted contestants.

Therefore, the decision was taken against him.

Our sources have also revealed that he has been given proper medications and has already been driven away from the hospital to his Mumbai home.

Good riddance, isn't it?