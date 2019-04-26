News

UNSEEN side of Karan Wahi!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
26 Apr 2019 05:23 PM

MUMBAI: Karan Wahi is one of the most loved stars on television. The actor has been around for a decade now and has a massive fan following.

He has been away from television for quite some time now. Although he has been seen in web series, the TV audience misses him and wants to see him on screen soon.

The Remix and Dill Mill Gayye fame actor is quite active on his social media accounts. He keeps on sharing his pictures and we can’t get our eyes off from that.

While going through his Instagram handle, we came across the unseen side of him.

Take a look below:

As a Kid

With his family!

With his dog!

In his house!

Tags > Karan Wahi, Dill Mill Gayye, TV actor, TellyChakkar, Instagram Post,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Red carpet screening of Hotstar special's...

Red carpet screening of Hotstar special's City of Dreams
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Anubhav Shrivastava
Anubhav Shrivastava
Shamita Shetty
Shamita Shetty
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh
Vivian Dsena
Vivian Dsena
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne Johnson
Amrapali Gupta
Amrapali Gupta
Mrunal Jain
Mrunal Jain

past seven days