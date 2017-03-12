'Unwrap with Vibhu' should become the best chat show: Vibhu K Raghave

When it comes to grilling guests on chat shows, the name of Karan Johar pops up in our mind. But wait, seems like another star is slowly paving his way to become a celeb chat show host.

We are talking about Vibhu K Raghave who is making it big with his chat show Unwrap with Vibhu.

The show that he has launched on Youtube has been getting tremendous response from all quarters. With six episodes already aired, Vibhu is looking ahead to culminate the season with four more.

Talking about how he came up with the idea, Vibhu said, “After I finished Nisha Aur Uske Cousins I realised I needed to expand to get some career growth. I luckily bagged a Hollywood film and that’s how the world slowly opened up for me. I was always on the lookout to do something around a chat show and while on a break I penned this show.”

The amazing response from friends in the industry made him launch Unwrap with Vibhu digitally. “With the boom in the internet space, I think I am lucky to have achieved so much love and appreciation from all across. I am surprised why we do not have many chat shows in our country.”

With him playing hosts to friends like Mohit Malik, Zain Imam, Purvi Mundada, Heli Daruwala, we wondered who else he would love to have on his show. “I wanted to start with friends, as it’s easier to stir up a conversation. But I would love to have Ekta and Tushar Kapoor as I have a special sibling episode planned. They would fit the bill completely.”

Ask him about the training that he underwent, and Vibhu smiled to reveal, “I have done a lot of emceeing and that helped me. But I still feel I have a lot to learn. I also get inspiration from Ellen Degeneres and David Letterman; I am working hard to make my series the best chat show ever.”

All the best Vibhu!!!