Upcoming social drama Chicken Curry Law releases its trailer

MUMBAI: Hard-hitting social drama, Chicken Curry Law unleashed its trailer today. The high octane 2 minute long trailer gives a sneak peak into a very sensitive subject and the moot point of multiple debates in our country – Rape.



Directed by Shekhar Sirrin, Chicken Curry Law follows the journey of a young girl Maya, a trained belly dancer who comes to India in search of employment but gets brutally raped and left to die. Her quest for justice brings two power house actors Ashutosh Rana and Makrand Deshpande at a court room face off. Directed by Shekhar Sirrin, Chicken Curry law not just dishes out an engaging social drama but raises multiple questions and punches holes in our legal system.



Speaking on the trailer launch, Director Shekhar Sirrin states, “Chicken Curry Law is the outcome of extensive research. We have spoken to and interviewed a myriad mix of professionals- activists, lawyers, psychologists and victims as well. I would say that was the most difficult part of making this film. I wanted an in-depth research before attempting a subject like this. I have been lucky to have Ashustosh and Makrand on board and their nuanced performance brings the story to life.”



He added, “We keep talking about content being the king. This is one film which I can safely say has two key driving forces- research and script. I would urge movie goers to watch the film as I believe there is substantial takeaway for every Indian”. Ashutosh Rana, Nivedita Bhattacharya, Makarand Deshpande, Zakir Hussain, Aman Verma, and Polish actress, Nataliya Janoszek are a part of the stellar star cast. This film aims to shatter stereotypical assumptions faced by foreign women in India and upholds our cultural tradition of Atithi Devo Bhava. Chicken Curry Law is written and directed by Shekhar Sirrin and will hit the screens on August 9, 2019



Produced by Seven Hills Cine Creations, Chicken Curry Law is being released by Panorama Studios International.