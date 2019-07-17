An upset Naina to take a big decision in Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai

MUMBAI: Fans of Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai are heartbroken after the news of the show going off-air.



However, TellyChakkar exclusively reported that Yeh Un Dinon will soon return with season two (read here: Sony TV’s Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai to RETURN with season 2?).



Now, we have an exciting spoiler for our avid readers and fans of Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai.



As we know, Aruna Irani has entered the show to guide Sameer (Randeep Rai) and Naina (Ashi Singh).



Now, in the upcoming episodes, she advises Sameer to quit acting and join his wife Naina to become a writer.



However, this upsets Naina, and she initiates a discussion with Sameer about going back to Ahmedabad.



It will be interesting to watch Sameer and Naina warm up to the idea of becoming writers.