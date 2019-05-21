News

Urdu lessons for Helly Shah and Rajveer Singh

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
21 May 2019 05:44 PM

MUMBAI: Talented actors Helly Shah and Rajveer Singh are winning the hearts on small screen with their stellar performance in Star Bharat’s brand new show - Sufiyana Pyaar Mera. Both the actors, Helly and Rajveer are leaving no stones unturned in their prep for the show. Since the actors are playing Muslim characters, they have started taking lessons in Urdu to perfect their command over the language.

A source close to the actors revealed that Helly and Rajveer are working hard to get into their characters, so much so that they have appointed a language tutor on set. Along with the getting a hang of Urdu, the actors are also spending considerable time researching and understanding Muslim customs and traditions.

Helly says, “It’s a role I’m quite excited to portray. Since my character is of a Muslim girl, I need to get the accent right to make the character look convincing. Learning Urdu for Sufiyana Pyaar Mera is turning out to be an interesting experience.”

Rajveer added, “I love Urdu, its diction and pronunciation. I always wanted to learn the language and the show has given me the opportunity to do so and now I speak in Urdu with everyone including my friends and family members.”

Tags > Helly Shah, Rajveer Singh, Star Bharat, Sufiyana Pyaar Mera, Muslim characters, Muslim customs, Tellychakkar.,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Wedding fever in Naagin 3

Wedding fever in Naagin 3
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Paras V Chhabraa
Paras V Chhabraa
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Jasmine May
Jasmine May
Jayshree Soni
Jayshree Soni
Piyush Sahdev
Piyush Sahdev
Rithvik Dhanjani
Rithvik Dhanjani
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Vanni Sharma
Vanni Sharma
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna

past seven days