Urdu lessons for Helly Shah and Rajveer Singh

MUMBAI: Talented actors Helly Shah and Rajveer Singh are winning the hearts on small screen with their stellar performance in Star Bharat’s brand new show - Sufiyana Pyaar Mera. Both the actors, Helly and Rajveer are leaving no stones unturned in their prep for the show. Since the actors are playing Muslim characters, they have started taking lessons in Urdu to perfect their command over the language.

A source close to the actors revealed that Helly and Rajveer are working hard to get into their characters, so much so that they have appointed a language tutor on set. Along with the getting a hang of Urdu, the actors are also spending considerable time researching and understanding Muslim customs and traditions.

Helly says, “It’s a role I’m quite excited to portray. Since my character is of a Muslim girl, I need to get the accent right to make the character look convincing. Learning Urdu for Sufiyana Pyaar Mera is turning out to be an interesting experience.”

Rajveer added, “I love Urdu, its diction and pronunciation. I always wanted to learn the language and the show has given me the opportunity to do so and now I speak in Urdu with everyone including my friends and family members.”