Urfi Javed to enter Colors’ Bepannah

Pretty and talented actress, Urfi Javed, who rose to fame with Star Plus’s Meri Durga and is currently part of SAB TV's Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie, will soon be seen in a new show.

The actress is all set to enter Colors’ newly launched soap, Bepannah (Cinevistaas).

Our sources informed us that Urfi has been roped in to play an important cameo in the series. She will be seen essaying the character of a bride in an upcoming wedding sequence. The name of her character is Bella, who is an NRI girl. Bella will get married to Rohan.

Urfi has already started shooting for the show.

Interestingly, Aditya (Harshad Chopra) and Zoya (Jennifer Winget) will turn wedding planners for the wedding sequence.

When TellyChakkar contacted Urfi, she confirmed the news with us and said, “I am very excited to work with the cast of Bepannah and I absolutely loved working with Jennifer Winget, Harshad Chopra and Vaishanvi Dhanraj.’’

