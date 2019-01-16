‘Uttaran’ actress makes her Hindi film debut, Randeep Rai shoots despite injury, 'Ishq Mein Marjawan' actor’s bold move, and other Telly Updates

MUMBAI: We are back with the exciting updates from television industry to keep you amused. Take a look

‘Uttaran’ actress makes her Hindi film debut

Tina Datta, who is popular for playing the lead role of Iccha in Colors TV’s Uttaran, made her film debut with the Marathi flick, Ticha Umbartha. Now, she is all set to make her Hindi film debut.

The actress will be seen in a Hindi short film.

Sharing the poster of the film, she mentioned that it is out on social media. We can't wait to watch her in the film.

Take a look at her post:

Rohit Chandel enters Colors' ‘Shakti...Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki’

Colors' Shakti...Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki features actress Rubina Dilaik, who is loved by audience for her role.

Now, Yeh Un Dino Ki Baat Hai actor Rohit Chandel will be entering the show. He'll be seen playing Sukhwinder's son.

The current track revolves around the death of Surbhi and how Saumya is fighting for the custody of her sister's child. In the episodes to come, Sukhwinder will create havoc for Saumya and Harman.

These two ‘Saath Nibhana Saathiya’ actors had reunion

Star Plus' one of the longest-running shows Saath Nibhana Saathiya has given popular characters to our television industry.

Two such characters are Ahem (Mohammad Nazim) and Jigar (Vishal Singh). These two boys not only shared good bonding on-screen but extended their kinship to real life too.

Vishal who shifted his base to New York is back in Mumbai and will soon be seen in ALTBalaji’s web series NSI. Nazim and Vishal recently met for a fashion show, and the former even shared a picture on his social media handle.

Check out below:

'Ishq Mein Marjawan' actor’s bold move!

Aalisha Panwar, currently seen in Ishq Mein Marjawan, is leaving no stone unturned to perform well in the show.

Recently, the actress had to perform a scene wherein her character gets submerged underwater. The challenge was to hold her breath for long.

It got scary to shoot the scene as she doesn’t know swimming. However, Aalisha nailed the scene.

Isn’t it a bold move?

Have a look:

Ekta Kapoor’s gesture on Army Day

Ekta Kapoor is known for entertaining the audience with variety of concepts and when the producer launched the OTT platform ALT Balaji, the response has been humongous. From Bose: Dead or Alive, Dev DD, The Test Case, Broken But Beautiful to Apharan, Gandii Baat, Haq Se, Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat - the web series have become the talk of the town.

Thus, yesterday (15 January) on Army Day, Ekta took to Instagram to pay tribute to the Indian Army with one of her best shows.

Take a look at her post here...

Randeep Rai shoots despite injury

Randeep Rai got injured and still continued to shoot for Yeh Un Dino Ki Baat Hai.

Last week, Randeep got a foot injury while shooting for a scene. He got so much into the character that he accidentally stepped on one of the broken glass pieces and cut his ankle. He finished shooting for it despite being in pain.

"I was so engrossed in the scene that I didn't even realize that I had hurt myself and my ankle was bleeding. I was advised to pack-up given my situation and go home and rest, but then I'm aware of the fact that there are hundreds of people on the set who work hard every day to make us look good on-screen and be loved by the audience," Randeep said to media.

Garima Jain bags another show

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki fame actress Garima Jain is all set to appear in the show Vikram Betaal ki Rahasya Gatha.

The actress has been roped in to essay the mythological role of Lopamudra.

"I play this most elegant, pretty and stunning Lopamudra created by Rishi Agasthya (a sage). All the elements of the world were united to create one masterpiece called Lopamudra and I am playing that character," Garima said to media.

Neil Bhatt too quits 'Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop'

Colors' Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop is loved by its loyal fans. Soon the show will see one of its actors quitting.

Recently, Chandni Bhagwanani made an exit from the show. She was unhappy with her character all this while and hence decided to quit.

And now, her co - actor Neil Bhatt, who plays the role of Ranveer in the show, is also all set to quit the show soon.