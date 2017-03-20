Vaidehi’s challenge over ‘Suraksha Sutra’ in Colors’ Sasural Simar Ka

Colors’ popular show Sasural Simar Ka (Rashmi Sharma Productions) has been creating a lot of curiosity with a lot of gripping parallel tracks.

While drama revolving around the death of Prem (Dheera Dhoopar) has created panic in the life of Simar (Keerti Gaekwad Kelkar), Vaidehi (Kajol Srivastava) is hell bent on making her place in the family and also in Piyush’s (Varun Sharma) heart!!

In the coming episodes, the entire family will be asked by the pandit to tie a suraksha thread. However, the family will object to tying the thread on Vaidehi as she is not part of the family.

This will induce further drama, as Vaidehi will once again challenge Roshni (Nikki Sharma) that she will get the sacred thread tied on her body too, in quick time!!

As per sources, “Vaidehi will plan an accident on Roshni, but will create a scenario where she will go ahead and save Roshni. In the bargain, Vaidehi will see to it that Roshni would escape without any injury, while she will deliberately injure herself. In this way, Vaidehi will paint a picture before Piyush that since the thread was on Roshni, she escaped the accident while she got injured as she was not saved by the thread.”

Will the family get convinced to tie the sacred thread on Vaidehi?

We buzzed the actors, but did not get through to them.

