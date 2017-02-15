Hot Downloads

Home > TV News > TV News
Valentine’s Day special in Zee TV’s Mehek

By TellychakkarTeam
15 Feb 2017 05:12 PM

Zee TV will celebrate Valentine’s Day- the season of love and romance- in its popular drama Zindagi Ki Mehek (Parin Multimedia).

The lead of the show Mehek (Samiksha Jaiswal) and Shaurya (Karan Vohra) have been at loggerheads.

In the coming episode, Mehek will lend money to Shaurya for letting her stay in his house which would leave everyone shocked.

Later, one of their clients, a German company, will invite Shaurya and Mehek for a party to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

This time again, the duo will end up having cute nok-jhok moments. One can also expect some romance between the two.

The makers are also gearing up for some high voltage drama in the party sequence.

We buzzed Samiksha and Karan but they both remained unavailable to comment.

Stay tuned to space for more updates on Mehek!

