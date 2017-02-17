Vandana Sajnani Khattar returns to TV after seven years!!

She’s called the ‘Ekta Kapoor of theatre’!! She’s been a multi-tasker always, being an actor, managing her own production and being a director!!

She’s Vandana Sajnani Khattar, wife of actor Rajesh Khattar!!

Vandana has been on a hiatus from television for seven years now!! Her last show was with Star Plus, Sabki Laadki Bebo.

And now Vandana will spring back with a character which she has never done before!! She will be seen in 24 Frames’ upcoming show for Star Plus, which will be adapted from the Turkish show, Fatmagul.

We also hear that the talented stage artist and TV actor has recently gone through a fitness regime, as a result of which she has lost nearly 10 kgs of weight!!

When contacted, Vandana confirmed the news, “Yes, the fact that I am ending my seven years ‘vanvaas’ is splendid. Yes, I was getting offers, but I never found anything interesting enough. This project is very good, and I play a role that I have never played in my earlier TV shows or on stage.”

We buzzed Producer Bhairavi Raichura, but did not get through to her.

As we know, the show has Pankhuri Awasthy in lead role, Anant Joshi, Rajveer Singh and Siddharth Sen in pivotal roles.

The show will speak about a girl who is a rape victim and how her life would change post the nightmare incident.

This 24 Frames show will launch as one of the afternoon shows on Star Plus in March.