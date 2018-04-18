Home > Tv > Tv News
Varun-Alia, Madhuri-Sanjay to share screen space in Karan Johar’s Kalank

18 Apr 2018

MUMBAI: Karan Johar-produced Kalank will see an ensemble cast including Madhuri Dixit Nene, Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha and Adita Roy Kapur sharing screen space. Abhishek Varman will direct the "epic drama", which will hit screens on 19 April, 2019.

"Proud and excited to announce our epic drama Kalank. Releasing on April 19, 2019, directed by Abhishek Varman starring Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt," Karan tweeted.

The film will be produced by Karan Johar, Sajid Nadiadwala, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta. It has been co-produced by Fox Star Studios.

Sonakshi and Varun are equally excited for the project.

Varun, who is receiving positive reviews for his role in recent release October, says he is excited "teaming up with the best".

"Next year.. here we come... Good Friday 2019," he tweeted.

What do you think about Varun-Alia, Madhuri-Sanjay?

"Proud to announce my next Kalank - an epic drama with an epic team directed by the very capable Abhishek Varman," tweeted Sonakshi.

Alia said she is "so excited to be working with these phenomenal beautiful actors".

According to film analyst Taran Adarsh, Kalank was planned 15 years ago by Karan and his father Yash Johar.

"The film, which was planned 15 years ago by Karan and his dad Yash Johar, will finally be made in 2018. Story is set in 1940s," he tweeted.

(Source: IANS)

