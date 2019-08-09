News

Varun Badola’s father and veteran actor Vishwa Mohan Badola diagnosed with Swine Flu

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 Aug 2019 07:47 PM

MUMBAI: Actor Varun Badola is going through a tough time as his father and veteran actor Vishwa Mohan Badola has been diagnosed with Swine Flu.

83-year old Mr. Badola was hospitalised four days back after he fell at his house. According to reports, the lethal disease Swine Flu has been detected in his blood reports. The actor’s family is in deep concern as because of his old age his immune system has turned weak and his body is taking longer time to react to the medicines. However, the actor is recovering well now and may get a discharge in a couple of days.

Veteran actor Vishwa Mohan Badola is known for his performance in Bollywood films such as Munna Bhai MBBS, Swades, and Jodhaa Akbar to name a few.

