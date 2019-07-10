Varun Sood and Divya Agarwal come together for THIS project

MUMBAI: Varun Sood and Divya Agarwal make a lovely couple and are completely smitten by one another.



Varun and Divya’s love story started in Vikas Gupta’s show Ace Of Space. The duo is head over heels with each other and is quite serious about their relationship.



Soon, the couple will be seen playing the leads in ALTBalaji’s Ragini MMS Returns 2.



Well, Divya recently announced another project that she and Varun will star in. In her recent Instagram post, she mentioned that they will feature in a music video titled Naam Ada Likhna, which will be sung by Madhubanti Bagchi and Shreyas Puranik.



Several TV actors have recently featured in music videos, for example, Jannat Zubair, Avneet Kaur, Nia Sharma, Jigyasa Singh, Ankit Bathla, and Rohan Mehta.