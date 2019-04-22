News

Varun Sood and Divya Agarwal’s fantasy Friday

MUMBAI: Divya and Varun were contestants on MTV’s Ace of Space, and the duo grabbed headlines on the show, as their exes were dating each other. The two were seen discussing it on the show.

They were the strongest contestants on the show and eventually fell in love. They are considered one of the most loved television couples.

Divya in many of her interviews has said that she is very lucky to have found love in Varun. The two keep posting cute and posts for one another and have a massive fan following.

Divya shared a video recently where she and Varun had to take a compatibility test on their favorite Friday fantasy, and in the video, you can see Divya being very frank and bubbly, whereas Varun seems to be a little uncomfortable in answering the questions. But the couple looks very much in love.

Check out the post.
