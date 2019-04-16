Varun Sood tells his fans which friends add colour to his life

MUMBAI: Varun Sood is very popular among youngsters. He rose to fame with his stint on the reality show Ace of Space. The young lad is in a relationship with Divya Agarwal, who was also a contestant on the show. Fans love their pair and both of them individually.



Varun will soon be seen on Roadies as the host, along with his lady love Divya. He has many close friends in the industry, but today, he shared with his fans and well-wishers which two special friends he consideres very close. They are the ones who add colour to his life.



The two are none other than Parth Samthaan and Vikas Gupta. The three are exceptionally close friends.



Check out the post here.