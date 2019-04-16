News

Varun Sood tells his fans which friends add colour to his life

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
16 Apr 2019 04:56 PM
MUMBAI: Varun Sood is very popular among youngsters. He rose to fame with his stint on the reality show Ace of Space.  The young lad is in a relationship with Divya Agarwal, who was also a contestant on the show. Fans love their pair and both of them individually.

Varun will soon be seen on Roadies as the host, along with his lady love Divya. He has many close friends in the industry, but today, he shared with his fans and well-wishers which two special friends he consideres very close. They are the ones who add colour to his life.

The two are none other than Parth Samthaan and Vikas Gupta. The three are exceptionally close friends.

Check out the post here.
View this post on Instagram

#friendsaddcolor

A post shared by Varun Sood (@varunsood12) on

Tags > Varun Sood, Vikas Gupta, Parth Samthaan, Star Plus, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Anurag, Prerna, Ace of Space, mastermind, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, MTV,

