Vatsal reveals why he is doing more TV shows

Actor Vatsal Sheth has been featuring more in TV shows than in films but for him, mediums don't matter as long as he gets "great stuff".

The Taarzan: The Wonder Car actor was last seen on the big screen in the 2014 film "Jai Ho". Then he became a common face on television, thanks to shows like Ek Hasina Thi and Rishton Ka Saudagar - Baazigar.

Asked if he prefers to do a TV show more, Vatsal told IANS over phone from Mumbai: "As an actor, I want to do interesting roles. At the moment, I am getting great stuff over here (TV).

"After Ek Hasina Thi, I did '...Baazigar'. Then I did Vikram Bhatt's web series GehraiyaanHaasil. I am getting amazing roles and as an actor, I want to do different things. So, if something interesting comes in films or web series or TV, I will take it up. The medium doesn't matter."

He is currently seen in Sony Entertainment Television show -- Haasil, which is a finite series.

There are many Indian fiction shows that take a leap and continue for years. But should all the shows be limited?

"I have never been a part of it (unlimited series) so, I can't comment. But if a show is doing great, people are loving it, actors are loving it, if you still have a story going on then why do you want to stop it?"

In fact, it was while shooting for Rishton Ka Saudagar - Baazigar that he met Ishita Dutta, now his wife.

It wasn't love at first sight for him.

"She is a great person and a friend. We have an amazing compatibility. She is somebody who understands me. I don't know how many will believe us but we were not dating while shooting for the show. The show got over then we started spending time together and realised that we were compatible," he said.

Unlike most celebrity couples' marriage ceremonies, their November wedding was quite a low-key event. Should celebrities keep it private?

"It's a personal choice. I don't want to judge anyone. It's your marriage and you should do it the way you want to. Ishita and I were clear that marriage is the most important thing in our life and so, it had to be very sacred and close to us. We didn't want to make a huge event out of it. That's why we kept it very low profile," he said.

What about a reception for his friends in Bollywood?

"Nothing has been planned," he said.

Due to his daily TV show, he finds it hard to spend maximum time with her but he did manage to watch her latest film Firangi.

"Ishita was superb in it. I thought it was a good film and I enjoyed it," said Vatsal.

What about working with her again?

"We would love to work together but it depends on the opportunity," he said.