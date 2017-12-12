Vatsal’s murderer revealed in Rishton Ka Chakravyuh

A big ‘revelation drama’ is on way for the viewers of Star Plus’ daily show Rishton Ka Chakravyuh. The show is doing well in terms of its storyline and narrative. The currentepisodes are focusing on Ladoo (Devyansh Tapuria)’s kidnapping drama. According to a little birdie, the upcoming track will see some major sequences and eye opening exposure happening.

An insider revealed to us that the man behind Ladoo’s kidnapping is none other than the person who killed Vatsal (Devarshi Shah). While the writers have kept the murderer under wraps, TellyChakkar's readers won’t have to wait that long to know about the main culprit behind these malpractices. TellyChakkar has learnt that the man behind these scheming and plotting will leave the viewers shocked.

Well, the audience has seen Sudha (Sangeeta Ghosh)’s brother (Vineet Kumar), but only in the frame. Now Vineet’s character will soon enter the plot. It will be revealed by the writers that the man behind the whole conspiracy is Sudha’s brother who is as evil as his sister. What will happen next is something the writers are still figuring out.

The storyline will unfold many twists and turns in the coming days. Stay tuned to TellyChakkar to know more about your favorite TV shows.