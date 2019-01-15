Ved to DIE in Zee TV’s Aapke Aa Jaane Se

MUMBAI: Zee TV show Aapke Aa Jaane Se will soon see a high voltage drama amid the Makar Sankranti celebrations.



As seen, Tej Pratap has brought a maid and paid her enough money to wreak havoc in the house. On the other hand, Pankti has got her mother home. With the confusion building up, the upcoming episodes will see the maid intentionally leaving the floor of the house wet while Ved is playing.



Ved will happen to slip and his head will bleed profusely creating a tense environment in the house. Vedika and Sahil will be worried and will rush him to the hospital.



Will Ved survive?