Hot Downloads

Priya Bhatija
Priya Bhatija
Kapil Sharma
Kapil Sharma
Mansi Parekh
Mansi Parekh
Ajaz Khan
Ajaz Khan
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Monaz Mevawala
Monaz Mevawala
Rahul Bhatt
Rahul Bhatt
Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia
Arjun Bijlani
Arjun Bijlani
Jayshree Soni
Jayshree Soni

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Which 'Oberoi' couple is your favourite?

Which 'Oberoi' couple is your favourite?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which newly married couple is your favourite?

Which newly married couple is your favourite?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Veebha Anand back on TV with Colors' Shani

Anwesha Kamal's picture
By Anwesha Kamal
14 Apr 2017 01:54 PM

Colors’ popular daily Karmphal Data Shani (Swastik Productions) is set to unfold one of the major aspects of lord Shani’s (Kartikey Malviya) life.

We have already reported that the upcoming episodes of the popular mythological drama will depict the tale of Samundra Manthan.

Now, we hear that actress Veebha Anand (last seen in Begusarai) has been roped in to play a major part in the upcoming track.

Our source informs us, “Veebha has been finalised to play the role of Mahakali in the Samundra Manthan track. Though a cameo, the upcoming track will focus completely on the powerful Mahakali.”

Sources confirm that Veebha has already shot for the episodes.

The actress though remained unavailable to comment.

Keep visiting this space for more updates.

Tags > Colors, Shani, Samundra Manthan, Kartikey Malviya, Swastik Productions, Veebha Anand,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top