Veebha Anand back on TV with Colors' Shani

Colors’ popular daily Karmphal Data Shani (Swastik Productions) is set to unfold one of the major aspects of lord Shani’s (Kartikey Malviya) life.

We have already reported that the upcoming episodes of the popular mythological drama will depict the tale of Samundra Manthan.

Now, we hear that actress Veebha Anand (last seen in Begusarai) has been roped in to play a major part in the upcoming track.

Our source informs us, “Veebha has been finalised to play the role of Mahakali in the Samundra Manthan track. Though a cameo, the upcoming track will focus completely on the powerful Mahakali.”

Sources confirm that Veebha has already shot for the episodes.

The actress though remained unavailable to comment.

