Veer to DIE in Colors’ Chandrakanta?

01 Dec 2017

Balaji Telefilms’ popular fantasy drama Chandrakanta, which airs on Colors, is coming up with some exciting twists and turns.

The loyal audience of the daily would know how Chandrakanta (Madhurima Tuli) is back to take revenge on people who had stabbed her to death.

Recently, she managed to heighten misunderstandings between Iravati (Urvashi Dholakia) and Bhadrama (Maleeka R Ghai) owing to which Bhadrama was jailed by Iravati.

Now we hear that, Chandrakanta’s next target would be Veer (Vishal Aditya Singh).

Our source informs us, “In the upcoming episodes of the show, Chandrakanta will further create some misunderstandings between Veer and Iravati with the help of Dhruv (Atul Arya). Eventually, Iravati will get Veer hanged till death.”

OMG!!!

Will this punishment mark the end of Veer in the story?

We tried reaching out to Vishal but he remained unavailable for comment.

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more updates.

