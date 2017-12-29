Veer to kidnap Anika in Star Plus’ Ishqbaaaz

Star Plus’ popular daily Ishqbaaaz (4 Lions Films) never fails to amaze the viewers with its nail biting twists and turns.



Currently, Shivaay (Nakuul Mehta) and Anika (Surbhi Chandna) are having a hard time living away from their family and the duo is facing a lot of trouble in their new adobe.



So far, there were glimpses of a person attacking Anika time and again due to some mysterious reasons.



On the other hand, Shivaay has been trying to trace down the troublemaker. Now those who have been ardently following the show would know that mystery man is Veer (Nikitin Dheer), who is madly in love with Anika and is a firebrand.



The upcoming episodes of the show will pique the intrest of the viewers as Anika will be kidnapped by Veer. Shivaay's world will come crashing down and he will be fret for the safetly of his lady love.



OMG!!!



Will Shivaay manage to rescue Anika from Veer? Only time will tell.