Gautam Rode
Gautam Rode
Kunwar Amar
Kunwar Amar
Rannvijay Singh
Rannvijay Singh
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi
Siddharth Arora
Siddharth Arora
Pratibha Tiwari
Pratibha Tiwari
Muskaan Mihani
Muskaan Mihani
Sangram Singh
Sangram Singh
Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon

Who is the hottest hunk of 2017?

Home > Tv > Tv News
Veer to kidnap Anika in Star Plus’ Ishqbaaaz

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
29 Dec 2017 03:51 PM

Star Plus’ popular daily Ishqbaaaz (4 Lions Films) never fails to amaze the viewers with its nail biting twists and turns.

Currently, Shivaay (Nakuul Mehta) and Anika (Surbhi Chandna) are having a hard time living away from their family and the duo is facing a lot of trouble in their new adobe.

So far, there were glimpses of a person attacking Anika time and again due to some mysterious reasons.

On the other hand, Shivaay has been trying to trace down the troublemaker. Now those who have been ardently following the show would know that mystery man is Veer (Nikitin Dheer), who is madly in love with Anika and is a firebrand.

The upcoming episodes of the show will pique the intrest of the viewers as Anika will be kidnapped by Veer. Shivaay's world will come crashing down and he will be fret for the safetly of his lady love.

OMG!!!

Will Shivaay manage to rescue Anika from Veer? Only time will tell.





