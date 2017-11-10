Veteran actor Chiranjit Chakraborty, who was once one of the most sought after heroes of Tollywood and who played central characters in movies like Srimoti Bhayonkari, Beder Meye Josna and also played with élan key characters in recent Bengali films like Chotushkone, Champ and Kiriti Roy is set to appear soon in Color’s Bangla's daily soap, Resham Jhanpi, which is produced by Shibaji Panja.

The makers of the show have roped in the mega star to portray the character of Abhimunyu Chakraborty, who is an ex police officer.

So, considering the fact that Chakraborty is busy with other Bengali films, was it easy to convince him for the role? He said to TellyChakkar, “I agreed to play the character on special request. It’s a guest appearance. However, it will continue for some time but not for too long. I will be too costly for them. Also, I have other commitments so it will be quite difficult for me to take time out.”

When asked how the young actors reacted on seeing an actor of his stature on the set, he warmly mentioned, “They are astonished with the fact that I am working with them. Sometimes, while shooting with me they were forgetting their dialogues. So, I made them comfortable and asked to focus on their scenes and dialogues.”

The entry of Chakraborty in Resham Jhanpi will be shown soon.

Previously, Chiranjit had worked in a serial called Mushkil Asaan. He had also been part of a few reality shows.

The actor is doing another TV show.

He informed, “I am doing another show with Arindam Sil. The promo has been shot but the title is yet to be decided. I will be shooting for 200 episodes. The show will be aired on Star Jalsha.”

Web series is the current trend. So, will he be interested to work in a web series? He replied, “When it comes to web series, there is an economic issue. However, provided there is good content and budget, I will think about it.”

On the film front, Chiranjit next will be seen in films like Guhamanab, Prithibi Surjer Char Pashe Ghore.

