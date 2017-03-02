Veteran actor Rakesh Pandey in Sony TV’s Jaat Ki Jugni

Rashmi Sharma Productions’ upcoming show, Jaat Ki Jugni on Sony TV has been making headlines, for its promising star cast. And the first promo that is on air has only raised our curiosity levels all the more!!

Now, we hear of veteran actor Rakesh Pandey being part of the show.

The senior actor who is still remembered for his role in Zee TV’s Chhoti Bahu, will play the grandfather to the lead Jaat in the show.

As per reliable sources, “Even though he would be aged, the grandfather will exude confidence. He will be a man full of life, bold and daring.”

When contacted, Rakesh Pandey confirmed the news saying, “Yes, I have shot for a promo. However, my regular shoot is yet to start.”

The star cast of the show includes Vishal Vashishta and Madirakshi Mundle in leading roles. Yash Tonk, Ritu Karmarkar, Richa Sony, Amit Pachori, Aashmyrrah Siingh, Barkha Singh, Aarya Dharamchand Kumar play pivotal roles.

Gear up for this light-hearted love story on Sony TV.