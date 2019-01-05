VH1 Supersonic Arcade announces electrifying multi-city tour with global EDM icon Marshmello

MUMBAI : National, 4th January: The Music Movement in India is thumping! Music festivals and multi-city tours have brought global icons to stage. A major catalyst to this revolution has been VH1 Supersonic Arcade, a brand extension of the Vh1 Supersonic music festival. Since its inception, the platform has presented some of the biggest global music sensations to India including the likes of The Chainsmokers, Major Lazer, Steve Aoki, Above and Beyond, Skrillex and Pretty Lights. This year, Vh1 Supersonic Arcade gets bigger and better with the live performance of a global EDM star and the winner of MTV Europe Music Awards 2018’s Best Electronic Artist winner, Marshmello in Hyderabad and Gurugram.

The Favourite Artist of American Music Award and Best EDM Artist at the IHeartRadio MMVAs in 2018, Marshmello has also been nominated in various categories at the Teen Choice Awards and Radio Disney Music Awards. He will work his magic while entertaining thousands of fans in Hyderabad on 15th February followed by another riveting performance in Gurugram on 16th February 2019. The musical extravaganza is a treat for all music aficionados as Marshmello, a frequent at the top 100 billboards, will let his fans dance their heart out to his chartbusters ‘Blocks’, ‘Wolves’, ‘Friends’, ‘Find Me’, ‘Silence’, to name a few. Not just known for his music, but also for his world-class Lasers, LEDs and Theatrics, Marshmello will ensure that the audiences are treated to the most epic show, Vh1 Supersonic Arcade.

Commenting on the announcement, Saugato Bhowmik, Business Head, Integrated Network Solutions & Consumer Products, said, "Vh1 Supersonic Arcade is a specially curated getaway for India to live through the experience of Global music festivals. Last year, Marshmello created a stir at Vh1 Supersonic Arcade and we are bringing him back for yet another stupendous multi-city tour in Hyderabad and Gurugram. The global EDM star, who enjoys a massive fan following in our country and worldwide, will regale a massive crowd by performing some of his biggest hits at the Vh1 Supersonic Arcade for the first time in Hyderabad and Gurugram. We hope to create a magical evening that will be worth reminiscing forever."