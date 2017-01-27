Vibhuti to turn Tiwari’s servant in &TV’s Bhabhiji…

Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain (Edit II) gained popularity due to its incredible humour and outstanding performance by the actors. This rib-tickler is one of the top viewed shows on &TV.

Now, the maker will double up the fun with an interesting episode.

As per the on-going track, Happu (Yogesh Tripathi) has kept his new car near Tiwari’s (Rohitashv Gour) house and told him to take care of it. And he has agreed on the same.

In the coming episode, Vibhuti (Aasif Sheikh) will learn about his friend meeting with accident, hence will take Happu’s car to help the injured. Tiwari will give away the car to him. However, Vibhuti will park the car in an isolated place and the car will get stolen.

Vibhuti will search for the car and on not finding it, will panic. He will come to Tiwari for help. Tiwari will agree to help him but will state a condition. Tiwari will ask Vibhuti to become his servant.

This will be a hilarious sequence to watch.

The actors remained unavailable for comment.

Stay tuned for some more updates!