Vicky Kaushal’s brother Sunny to make his digital debut?

MUMBAI: With the digital platform seeing a sudden boom, actors now have no qualms about venturing into this medium.



Vicky Kaushal’s brother Sunny Kaushal, who made his acting debut with the movie Gold, is in all likelyhood, set for his digital debut.



As per our sources, Sunny has been roped in for Kabir Khan’s next on Amazon Prime.



The story of the project will revolve around army officers who have contributed majorly to our country but have been forgotten. The tentative title for the same is The Forgotten Army.



Vicky gained immense popularity with Uri, a movie with patriotism as its backdrop. It seems like by selecting a patriotic project for his digital debut, Sunny is walking on his brother’s footsteps.



We couldn’t get through the actor and producer for a comment.



