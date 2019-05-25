News

This video of Abhishek Malik surprising his mother will melt your heart

By TellychakkarTeam
25 May 2019 06:52 PM

MUMBAI: Actor Abhishek Malik, who recently wrapped up his shoot with Star Plus’ Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, celebrated his birthday in a unique way.

Abhishek, who will soon be seen in Sanddip Sikcand’s upcoming show Kahan Hum Kahan Tum, flew to Delhi on his birthday to surprise his mom.

He shared, 'My birthday was on 23rd May, and the moment I got to know that I have a few days off from the shoot, I quickly rushed to Delhi to meet my mother. My mom, brother, and sister went out for dinner to celebrate my birthday. However, I reached the hotel directly, leaving everyone shocked. My surprise visit left everyone stunned. I was so happy that I could spend my birthday with my mom.'

Take a look at this cute video of Abhishek surprising his mother!

