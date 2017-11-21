Vikram Bhatt is on a roll these days quite literally! TellyChakkar was the first one to report about Vikram Bhatt’s debut on the digital platform.

And to strengthen its band with strong content even further, Bhatt is producing another digital venture.

TellyChakkar has exclusively got its hands on an upcoming project helmed under the LoneRanger Productions. As per information that we have gathered, the forthcoming series is tentatively titled, Tantra. The genre of the show will be something that Vikram Bhatt excels in – horror cum thriller. It will be a 40 episode series and is slated to air by the next month end or start of 2018.

In terms of casting, the makers have signed Miss India World 2015 and Spotlight 2 lead actress, Aditi Arya. She will play a young college going girl who will turn into a daredevil hungry for revenge. As for the other actors, the producers have zeroed in Bhatt’s protégé and favourite, Vidur Anand in a pivotal role. The Delhi based theatre artist will essay a positive force in the narrative. This will be Anand’s fourth project under the Bhatt camp.

The shooting for the web-weekender began on 16 November. It is directed by eminent director, Sidhant Sachdev, who has done some brilliant work in direction of series like Haddh, Gehraiyaan and some well-known music videos.

Aditi commented, “It is a revenge story with dark elements. I’m the only white light in it. I don’t want to reveal much about my character.”

On the other hand, an elated Vidur said, “I’m glad to be part of such a show. It is has a gripping story which will compel the audience to watch it. The Indian audience loves the horror genre so I can just hope for the best.”

We couldn’t get in touch with the captain of the ship, Sidhant for a comment.