Vidyut to create more troubles for Neil and Avni on Naamkarann

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 Nov 2017 04:00 PM

Guruodev Bhalla and Dhaval Gada’s popular daily Naamkarann never fails to surprise its viewers with some interesting twists and turns.

TellyChakkar has learnt, the upcoming sequence of the popular daily has a lot more drama in store.

Yes, in the recent episodes of the daily, Neil (Zain Imam) and Avni (Aditi Rathore) have successfully rescued Mishti and Vidyut (Karam Rajpal) is arrested. However, Vidyut will make a comeback to create havoc in Neil and Avni’s life.

(Also Read: Vidyut will try to kidnap Mishti yet again in Naamkarann)

Our source informs us, “In the upcoming episodes of the series, Gurumaa will get arrested and on the other hand, Vidyut will get free. Vidyut will buy the flat in which Neil is staying on rent. Now, Vidyut will trouble Neil being the landlord of the house. Vidyut will fall in love with Avni. Neil will get furious to see Vidyut praising Avni.”

So a new battle begins between Neil and Vidyut!

Will Neil be able to save Avni from Vidyut’s evil eye? Only time will tell.

Keep reading this space for more updates.


