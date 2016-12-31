Vijayendra Kumeria down with acute stomach ailment

The mood on the set of Udann is celebratory. The cast members are exuberant, attending the wedding ceremony of co star Ginnie Virdi to be held tomorrow (Jan 1 2017) in Delhi.

However, for actor Vijayendra Kumeria, the tale is a sordid one, for he is on complete bed rest, owing to illness.

Vijayendra, the lead of Udann, has not been shooting for the show for nearly a week now. Early last week, he had to be rushed to the hospital from the set after he complained of severe stomach pain.

Vijayendra was diagnosed with severe liver infection which caused an abscess, which the doctors felt necessary to remove immediately.

As per sources, "Vijayendra was admitted in the hospital for few days. But now he is back home and advised bed rest. He will be resuming shoot in the next 2 or 3 days."

When contacted, Vijayendra told us, "Yes, I was hospitalized and had to go through a procedure. I am better now, the pain has also subsided."

On missing Ginnie's wedding, he said, "Yes, I had great plans for the wedding. Unfortunately I cannot make it."

We hear that Meera Deosthale, Vidhi Pandya and Paras Arora are in Delhi for the wedding.

We wish you a speedy recovery, Vijayendra...