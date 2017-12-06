Hot Downloads

Gurmeet Choudhary
Gurmeet Choudhary
Kritika Kamra
Kritika Kamra
Sangram Singh
Sangram Singh
Anupam Kher
Anupam Kher
Barun Sobti
Barun Sobti
Tinaa Dattaa
Tinaa Dattaa
Abhinav Shukla
Abhinav Shukla
Ridhima Pandit
Ridhima Pandit
Adaa Khan
Adaa Khan
Shritama Mukherjee
Shritama Mukherjee

quickie
Navina Bole would like to get naughty with Nakuul Mehta

Navina Bole would like to get naughty with Nakuul Mehta

more quickie Click Here

quickie
One night stands are not part of my life, says Anjum Fakih

One night stands are not part of my life, says Anjum Fakih

more quickie Click Here

poll

Which bride looks most stunning in her wedding attire?

Which bride looks most stunning in her wedding attire?
previous polls Click Here

Rate It

Who looks pretty in red?

Who looks pretty in red?

rate more Click here
Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Vikas Bhalla to re-enter Colors’ Udann

Anwesha Kamal's picture
By Anwesha Kamal
06 Dec 2017 12:35 PM

A leap always makes way for some entries and exits!!!

Guruodev Bhalla and Dhaval Gada’s popular daily Udann that airs on Colors, has recently take a leap of 5 years following major changes in its storyline.

While Sai Ballal had made an exit from the daily after he got killed by Chakor (Meera Deosthale) in the storyline, we hear, a popular character is set to make a re-entry in the series to wreck havoc in Chakor’s life.

Yes, we are talking about Ranvijay aka Vikas Bhalla who is set to re-enter the show to unfold more twists further!!!

Our source informs us, “In the upcoming episodes of the daily, the viewers will learn about a shocking development about Imli’s (Vidhi Pandya) marriage with Ranvijay. Imli and Ranvijay will be torturing the villagers along with Suraj (Vijayendra Kumeria) who will be working as their slave.”

When we contacted Vikas, he told us, “Yes, I am re-entering the show and preparing for my role. I can’t divulge any details as of now. The viewers will have to wait and watch for the upcoming twists in the series.”

Keep reading this space for more updates. 

Tags > Colors tv, Udann, Guruodev Bhalla and Dhaval Gada, Vijayendra Kumeria, Meera Deosthale, Vikas Bhalla, Vidhi Pandya,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top