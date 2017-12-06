Vikas Bhalla to re-enter Colors’ Udann

A leap always makes way for some entries and exits!!!

Guruodev Bhalla and Dhaval Gada’s popular daily Udann that airs on Colors, has recently take a leap of 5 years following major changes in its storyline.

While Sai Ballal had made an exit from the daily after he got killed by Chakor (Meera Deosthale) in the storyline, we hear, a popular character is set to make a re-entry in the series to wreck havoc in Chakor’s life.

Yes, we are talking about Ranvijay aka Vikas Bhalla who is set to re-enter the show to unfold more twists further!!!

Our source informs us, “In the upcoming episodes of the daily, the viewers will learn about a shocking development about Imli’s (Vidhi Pandya) marriage with Ranvijay. Imli and Ranvijay will be torturing the villagers along with Suraj (Vijayendra Kumeria) who will be working as their slave.”

When we contacted Vikas, he told us, “Yes, I am re-entering the show and preparing for my role. I can’t divulge any details as of now. The viewers will have to wait and watch for the upcoming twists in the series.”

