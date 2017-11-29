Vikas to expose Niti, Karan, Prince and others' dirty secrets

TellyChakkar was the first to report about Bigg Boss fame Vikas Gupta’s plans to launch his own digital platform. In the report, we mentioned that the production house will start their YouTube channel and will then head to a big digital launch.

On further investigation, we came across some additional information about the venture. As per the the latest reports, Vikas' team has zeroed down a show for the YouTube channel. The series will be a non-fiction drama titled, 36 Secrets.

The concept of the show is pretty unique, wherein varied personalities from television will come in front of the camera and reveal their dirty secrets. As per a source, this will be a one-of-a-kind show where nothing would be scripted. As the name goes, the guests will be exposing 36 secrets of their life.

If sources are to be believed, celebrities have spilled beans about their darkest secrets like them losing their virginity and other such jaw dropping stories.

The non-fiction chat show is already on floors. Top notch celebrities in the likes of Niti Taylor, Karan Kundra, Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary and Splitsvilla fame, Sidharth Sharma have already come on board. These celebrities have already shot for their episode and the makers plan to bring on board other estemeed names too.

What will make this show an interesting watch is till what extent do these big celebs go in terms of sharing their 'dark secrets'.

We couldn’t get an official comment from Lost Boy Productions and could not get in touch with any of the above mentioned names.