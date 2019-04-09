Vikas Gupta all praises for brother Siddharth Gupta

MUBAI: Vikas Gupta is known as the mastermind of the television and was last seen in Colors' reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 9. The ace producer rose to fame with his stint in the Bigg Boss house.

Vikas’ brother Siddharth Gupta is also an emerging star and already has a massive fan following. The young lad debuted in ALTBalaji’s Ragini MMS: Returns and vowed the audience. Now, he has done a Bhushan Kumar music video that takes us back to pop culture.

The song is called Vaaste, and the video has already crossed 10 million views. Proud brother Vikas shared a post and congratulated the whole team.

Vikas also thanked Sushant Singh Rajput for always being there for his brother and guiding him through this journey. He also thanked Bhushan and his wife Divya Khosla Kumar for the same.