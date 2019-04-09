Vikas Gupta all praises for brother Siddharth Gupta

MUBAI: Vikas Gupta is known as the mastermind of the television and was last seen in Colors' reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 9. The ace producer rose to fame with his stint in the Bigg Boss house.
Vikas’ brother Siddharth Gupta is also an emerging star and already has a massive fan following. The young lad debuted in ALTBalaji’s Ragini MMS: Returns and vowed the audience. Now, he has done a Bhushan Kumar music video that takes us back to pop culture.
The song is called Vaaste, and the video has already crossed 10 million views. Proud brother Vikas shared a post and congratulated the whole team.
Finally one picture that I was allowed to upload with #Siddiboi Congratulations @Siddharthhgupta on #vaaste The video is all set to touch 10 million today just in 2 days. So Happy for you. This was a superb choice of project. You had an amazing team @sapruandrao @dhvanibhanushali22 @anahita_bhooshan and everyone else whose IDs I don't have. A success is always a team effort. Big brother talking now always be the way you are . Respectful and grateful for the people who guide you and helped you grow #siddharthgupta #dhvanibhanushali #Radhika&Vinay P.S. Nam Myoho Renge Kyo
Vikas also thanked Sushant Singh Rajput for always being there for his brother and guiding him through this journey. He also thanked Bhushan and his wife Divya Khosla Kumar for the same.View this post on Instagram
And it's 10 million #vaaste Congratulations @its_bhushankumar @divyakhoslakumar @tseries.official @sapruandrao @vinod.bhanushali and the entire team who has made this happen for the entire cast of #Vaaste . @dhvanibhanushali22 you are a star , superbly talented singer and on screen the vulnerability you portray connects you with everyone. @siddharthhgupta I am so proud of your choices and I know it's tough to keep saying no to projects and money that comes but you stuck by your belief and you chose to do #Vaaste than my Tv show You really look mind-blowing and your presence on screen is well explaned by your directors @i.anujsaini @anahita_bhooshan and the remaining cast you all have teamed up to make this one a beautiful story told with simplicity and love . All the bets and many more to you all #siddharthgupta #dhvanibhanushali #tseries #music P.S. @nikhilmusic somehow one name that has missed out by me is you . What an amazing voice and how beautifully it compliments and makes this duet Thankyou #Lostsouls thank you for watching out for my #ninipoo and thank you @moni_gupta22 for the edits
Thank you #bhushankumar sir & @divyakhoslakumar Ma'am for this wonderful opportunity for My brother Sid. @sapruandrao you got the old magik back of the teen albums that we all grew on. So happy that he got to work with both of you and learn so much more. @dhvanibhanushali22 you are a star. @siddharthhgupta okay Maan Gaya , super proud of you. #proudbrother #siddharthgupta #Lostsouls #Sidians #vikasgupta P.S. love this feeling . May universe always watch over you. Thank you @sushantsinghrajput you have been a wonderful teacher to Sid. You were able to guide him when I wasnt able to. He loves you so much. Stay blessed
