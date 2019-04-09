News

Vikas Gupta all praises for brother Siddharth Gupta

09 Apr 2019 07:52 PM

MUBAI: Vikas Gupta is known as the mastermind of the television and was last seen in Colors' reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 9. The ace producer rose to fame with his stint in the Bigg Boss house.

Vikas’ brother Siddharth Gupta is also an emerging star and already has a massive fan following. The young lad debuted in ALTBalaji’s Ragini MMS: Returns and vowed the audience. Now, he has done a Bhushan Kumar music video that takes us back to pop culture. 

The song is called Vaaste, and the video has already crossed 10 million views. Proud brother Vikas shared a post and congratulated the whole team.

View this post on Instagram

And it's 10 million #vaaste Congratulations @its_bhushankumar @divyakhoslakumar @tseries.official @sapruandrao @vinod.bhanushali and the entire team who has made this happen for the entire cast of #Vaaste . @dhvanibhanushali22 you are a star , superbly talented singer and on screen the vulnerability you portray connects you with everyone. @siddharthhgupta I am so proud of your choices and I know it's tough to keep saying no to projects and money that comes but you stuck by your belief and you chose to do #Vaaste than my Tv show You really look mind-blowing and your presence on screen is well explaned by your directors @i.anujsaini @anahita_bhooshan and the remaining cast you all have teamed up to make this one a beautiful story told with simplicity and love . All the bets and many more to you all #siddharthgupta #dhvanibhanushali #tseries #music P.S. @nikhilmusic somehow one name that has missed out by me is you . What an amazing voice and how beautifully it compliments and makes this duet Thankyou #Lostsouls thank you for watching out for my #ninipoo and thank you @moni_gupta22 for the edits

A post shared by Vikas Gupta (@lostboyjourney) on

Vikas also thanked Sushant Singh Rajput for always being there for his brother and guiding him through this journey. He also thanked Bhushan and his wife Divya Khosla Kumar for the same.
