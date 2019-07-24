Vikas Gupta to host Ace of Space Season 2

MUMBAI: MTV Ace Of Space is a captive reality television series created by Vikas Gupta. The first season saw Divya Agarwal become the winner. Now, the makers are geared up for season 2. And after a lot of speculation, finally, it's confirmed that the second season will be hosted by Vikas Gupta.

As per the show's format, several contestants are locked up inside rooms and the number (of contestants) diminishes after each task. For Season 1, ace television producer and Big Boss 11 contestant, Vikas Gupta was roped in to play mastermind on the show.

For the new season, there were reports that the makers are planning to get someone else to bring in newness and the names of Karan Patel and Rana Daggubati were doing the rounds. However, it's confirmed that Vikas will return as the host for the show.