Vikas Gupta receives a special gift from THIS Ace of Space contestant

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 May 2019 07:30 PM

MUMBAI: Vikas Gupta is called the mastermind of television. The ace producer rose to fame with his stint as a contestant in Bigg Boss Season 11. Subsequently, he proved himself as a good host in Ace of Space.

Vikas just celebrated his birthday a few days ago, and he has a lot of friends in the industry. One of his closest friends is Ace of Space contestant Chetana Pande. Well, the gorgeous girl gifted Vikas a lovely pair of shoes recently.

Vikas shared a video where you can see him thanking Chetana and asking his brother Siddharth, in a humorous way, if he is jealous.

